Where_is_ImranKhan dominates social media, garnering over 2.3 million posts

The hashtag #Where_is_ImranKhan surged to the top of global social-media trends on X (formerly Twitter), amassing over 2.3 million tweets within a 24-hour period, according to platform trend-tracking data visible on Tuesday.

The trend first appeared roughly a day earlier, debuting at second place with around 115,000 posts, before rapidly climbing. Although it has fluctuated between the top three trending positions, it reached Rank 1 at its peak and has remained among the most discussed topics for an entire day.

The spike in online activity reflects growing public curiosity and concern regarding former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated since 2023. While official updates about his current status remain limited, supporters and commentators have increasingly turned to social media to demand information, accountability, and transparency from authorities.

Posts under the hashtag include calls for proof of well-being, questions about legal proceedings, and criticism of perceived restrictions on communication with the former leader. Political analysts say the volume of tweets suggests a coordinated digital mobilization, both from within Pakistan and abroad.

X has become a central platform for political advocacy in Pakistan, especially amid concerns about media restrictions and limited access to traditional news channels. Hashtags related to Imran Khan frequently trend, but the sustained momentum of #Where_is_ImranKhan marks one of the largest online surges in recent months.

Authorities have not issued an official response to the social-media campaign as of the time of writing.