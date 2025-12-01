Trump says US asylum freeze will remain in place ‘for a long time’

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his administration intends to keep its pause on asylum decisions in place indefinitely, following a shooting near the White House in which an Afghan national allegedly killed a member of the National Guard.

Asked how long the halt would remain, Trump replied that he had “no time limit” in mind. The Department of Homeland Security has said the suspension aligns with existing travel restrictions applied to 19 countries.

Explaining the move, Trump said his administration did not want arrivals from countries he claimed posed risks. “Many have been no good, and they shouldn’t be in our country,” he said.

The decision follows the November 26 shooting in Washington that left 20-year-old guardswoman Sarah Beckstrom dead and another guardsman critically wounded. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Lakanwal, previously part of a CIA-backed force fighting the Taliban, entered the US under a resettlement programme after the 2021 American withdrawal from Afghanistan. He was granted asylum in April 2025 by the Trump administration. Officials have since blamed what they called inadequate vetting under former president Joe Biden for allowing him into the country during the Afghan evacuation.

After the shooting, Trump wrote that he planned to “permanently pause migration from all Third World countries to allow the US system to fully recover.” When pressed about which nationalities were covered, Homeland Security referred to the list of 19 countries — including Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Iran and Myanmar — that have been subject to travel limitations since June.

The administration’s stance has sparked renewed debate over migration policy, national security, and the treatment of asylum seekers in the United States.