Suicide attack on police mobile kills officer, injures five in KP

LAKKI MARWAT: A suicide attack on a police mobile in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Monday killed one officer and injured five others, authorities said.

Head Constable Alauddin was martyred when the attacker detonated explosives after being confronted by police, according to District Police Officer Nazir Khan. The injured include Assistant Sub-Inspector Haq Nawaz, Constable Yar Muhammad, Elite Force Constables Kamal Ahmad and Naeemullah, and Duty Foot Constable Nasrullah, all receiving medical care.

Police had received intelligence about a suspicious motorcyclist traveling from Bittani subdivision toward the Bakhmal Ahmadzai area. Officers set up checkpoints at Katta Khel and intercepted two motorcyclists, who attempted to flee. During the chase, one opened fire and subsequently detonated a suicide vest. Authorities said a search operation is ongoing for the second suspect.

DPO Khan paid tribute to the martyred officer, calling the police response “exemplary” in preventing further casualties. KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, stating the sacrifices of security personnel “will not go in vain” and reaffirmed the provincial government’s support for law enforcement.

In a separate incident, Constable Muhammad Tariq was shot and killed while traveling to work in Sarangi Adda, Bannu, authorities said.

The attack comes amid a surge in terrorist activity in KP and Balochistan after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire in 2022 and vowed to target security forces and law enforcement personnel. Last week, three police officers were killed during a counter-terror operation in Hangu district.

Authorities have cordoned off the site in Lakki Marwat, and investigators are collecting evidence to prevent further attacks.