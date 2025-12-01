STI Merit List 2025 announced on official portal

The STI Merit List 2025 has been released for candidates applying to the School Teaching Intern (STI) programme under the Punjab School Education Department. The final list is available on the official portal at sti.pesrp.edu.pk, where applicants can check whether they have been shortlisted.

Candidates can also view the STI Merit List 2025 on school notice boards across Punjab. Applicants who submitted their forms by the November 26 deadline may now search for their names district- and tehsil-wise on the portal.

The merit list can be accessed by selecting your district and tehsil on the website, after which the PDF can be viewed or downloaded. Schools will display the list physically as well. The merit list is prepared based on the overall performance and documented credentials of applicants.

According to the schedule, the lists were posted at schools on December 1 at 10:00am. Tehsil-level committees will handle complaints from December 2 to December 3. Interviews for shortlisted candidates will take place on December 4. The final list of selected candidates will be issued on December 5 at 10:00am both online and on school notice boards, followed by hiring orders on December 6.

District-wise links for Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and all other districts are available on the portal for downloading the merit lists.

Applicants are advised to prepare their documents — including academic certificates and relevant experience letters — ahead of interviews and to check the official website regularly for any updates.

How to check the STI Merit List 2025

Visit the STI Portal at sti.pesrp.edu.pk.

Log in using your registered details.

Select your district and tehsil.

Download the merit list PDF.

If needed, verify the list on the notice board of the school you applied to.

Candidates can now proceed with the next steps of the recruitment process according to the official timeline.