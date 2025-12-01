Senate panel proposes major changes in CSS exams

ISLAMABAD: A Senate sub-committee has proposed allowing Central Superior Services (CSS) candidates to take two exams per year while also raising the upper age limit to 35. The recommendations were put forward during a meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on the Cabinet Secretariat, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwala, with officials from the Establishment Division and the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in attendance.

Members of the committee noted that the current system, which permits only one attempt annually, forces candidates to prolong their preparation and often results in many losing eligibility as they near the age cutoff. They argued that holding two exams each year would help candidates stay within the permitted age bracket and reduce the years lost in preparation cycles.

The panel also called for increasing the general upper age limit to 35, highlighting academic breaks and other challenges that commonly delay candidates’ readiness for the exam.

FPSC officials, however, stated that conducting two exams a year would not be feasible under the existing paper-based evaluation system, citing lengthy marking and result compilation processes.

The sub-committee also reviewed the overall structure of the CSS exam, including the screening test and written components, stressing the need for reforms that make the process more accommodating for aspirants.