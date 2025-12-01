HEADLINES

Roblox Forge codes: Here's everthing you need to know about it

By Manal Jaffery

If you’re diving into The Forge on Roblox and don’t want to grind with basic gear, redeeming codes is the fastest way to strengthen your build. The game revolves around crafting steel, upgrading rarity, and fighting tougher enemies — and these freebies give you rerolls and luck boosts to speed up your progress.

All active The Forge codes:
300K!: 1 Luck Totem and 5 Rerolls (NEW)
100KLIKES: 10 Rerolls
200K!: 5 Rerolls

Use these rewards to reroll your race or experiment with how luck totems influence your crafting outcomes. Before jumping into combat or mining, take time to learn the game’s pickaxes and enemy types so you can plan your builds more effectively.

Expired The Forge codes:
100K!
40KLIKES
20KLIKES
15KLIKES
10KLIKES
5KLIKES
BETARELEASE!
POSTRELEASEQNA
RELEASE

How to redeem The Forge codes:
Start The Forge in the Roblox app.
Tap the gear icon in the top-left corner.
Enter a working code in the text field.
Hit Claim to receive your rewards.

How to get more codes:
You can bookmark this page to check for updates, as new codes drop regularly with milestones and patches. If you want the earliest source, join the official The Forgers Discord server — new codes usually appear in the channel dedicated to them. The community sometimes shares bonus gifts there as well.

Why your code may not work:
Servers may take time to sync after updates, so wait a moment and try again. Codes also break if entered incorrectly, so copying them directly from the list avoids errors. If a code still fails, it has most likely expired.

