‘PMYP Talent Hunt’: National Tournament begins from Dec 4 in Islamabad with 20 teams

100 Provincial matches completed in 25 days across all provinces including GB and AJK

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), in partnership with the Lahore Qalandars, the Pakistan Super League’s most valued franchise, has confirmed the launch of the PMYP Talent Hunt National League 2025 following the completion of a nationwide talent identification phase.

The programme conducted open trials across all provinces from the southern regions of the country to the northernmost areas attracting hundreds of thousands of male and female players aged 15 to 25. The nationwide exercise was designed to establish an accessible and merit-based pathway for emerging cricketers.

After a rigorous two-month selection process, five male and five female squads comprising the top cricketers were formed from each province—Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and GB/Federal/Kashmir. The provincial stage consisted of 100 matches played over 25 days, with two fixtures scheduled daily across two separate venues for men and women. These events served as the formal competitive assessment for the shortlisted talent pool.

The cricket component of the PM Youth Programme is led operationally by the Lahore Qalandars, recognised as the PSL’s most valued team and the leading organisation in Pakistan for structured player development. Their role includes talent identification, technical assessment and high-performance guidance for emerging cricketers.

Upon completion of the provincial round, the top performers from all regions – male and female—have been selected for the National Tournament in Islamabad, starting December 4. The national stage will feature 20 teams (10 male and 10 female), with two teams representing each province. The league will be played at the Lahore Qalandars’ newly built High-Performance Center in Capital Smart City, Islamabad, one of the finest cricketing facilities in the country.

The Talent Hunt National League 2025 is part of PMYP’s broader mandate to expand organised sporting opportunities for youth and strengthen national pathways for professional cricket.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, said, “I am excited that we have been able to execute the Prime Minister’s vision through this initiative. It makes me proud that we are leading the way in providing our youth with a clear direction toward growth and opportunity.

Hundreds of thousands of young players have entered the system through this programme. With the Lahore Qalandars’ expertise in player development, the pathway from trials to professional cricket is now more structured and accessible for youth across Pakistan. I am grateful to the Lahore Qalandars for partnering with us and helping achieve this goal.”

Atif Naeem Rana, Lahore Qalandars CEO, said, “It gives me great pleasure that, as a franchise, we are able to contribute to the Prime Minister’s vision. Together, with the support of Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, we have been able to achieve a shared goal: the development and empowerment of Pakistan’s youth. I am thankful for this collaboration and proud of the platform it provides for young players to pursue professional cricket and realise their potential.”