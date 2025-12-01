NATIONAL

PM vows to break barriers and reshape public attitudes on HIV/AIDS

By News Desk
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - APRIL 18: A medical technician handles HIV positive samples during testing at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, (PIMS), on April 18, 2006 in Islamabad, Pakistan. UNAIDS says the epidemic is exploding nationwide, where HIV testing in the general populace is rare, making effective treatment for most victims almost impossible. While the Pakistani government officially acknowledges less than 4,000 cases nationwide, the UN says that figure could be well over 100,000. December 1 is World AIDS Day, and 2006 was the 25th anniversary of the first diagnosis of the deadly disease. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that the government’s top priority is to provide equal access to HIV/AIDS prevention, testing, and treatment for the country’s most vulnerable and marginalized groups, as he issued a message on World AIDS Day.

He noted that the administration remains committed to strengthening the national health system and expanding its reach so that no community is left behind. This year’s observance, held under the theme “Overcoming Barriers and Changing the Attitude Towards AIDS,” underscores the need for a more inclusive and compassionate approach.

Sharif highlighted that improving access to treatment, embracing modern healthcare solutions, and encouraging community-level engagement are crucial steps toward transforming societal attitudes about HIV/AIDS.

He added that the federal government, working closely with provincial authorities, is determined to ensure that local initiatives translate into real progress on the ground.

