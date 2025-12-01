PFF delegation attends FIFA U-17 World Cup as official observers for the first time

LAHORE: A three-member delegation from the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) attended the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar as official observers, receiving specialised training on the operational and managerial aspects of a major FIFA tournament.

The delegation, comprising Assaam Sany (Director Operations), Aziz Malik (Director HR & Admin), and Ahmed Hashmat (Manager Marketing), participated in an intensive three-day program designed to provide hands-on exposure to the workings of a global football event. Their inclusion in the observer program marks the first time in Pakistan’s history that PFF officials have received formal FIFA training during a World Cup.

During the program, the officials engaged with the FIFA Competition Director and various departmental teams to study the full operational framework of the tournament. This year’s edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup is itself historic, as it is the first to feature 48 participating teams, expanding the scale and complexity of event operations.

The PFF representatives were briefed by multiple FIFA and Local Organizing Committee (LOC) departments, including team services, commercial rights delivery, broadcast operations, transport, security, venue management, safeguarding, training logistics, and volunteer management. They also conducted detailed venue inspections to understand match-day resource allocation, crowd management, and operational zoning within large stadiums.

Sharing his experience, Ahmed Hashmat said the visit offered invaluable lessons in best practices and real-time problem-solving. “It was impressive to see Qatar hosting four international matches on the same day. Observing their workflow helped us understand how large-scale football operations can be managed smoothly. Many of the challenges we face in Pakistan are similar, and FIFA’s experience provides a clear roadmap for addressing them effectively,” he noted.

Assaam Sany, Director Operations, emphasised the transformative impact of the training. “Witnessing the scale, precision, and professionalism of a FIFA tournament has broadened our perspective. From data-driven competition management to advanced fan engagement strategies, every aspect was executed with exceptional detail. This exposure strengthens our resolve to elevate football operations in Pakistan,” he said.

Aziz Malik, Director Administration, echoed the sentiment, calling it a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s football governance. “This experience equips us with the knowledge and confidence to integrate global best practices into our own systems. It is a major step toward professionalizing football administration in Pakistan,” he added.

The initiative is widely credited to the personal efforts of PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani, who has prioritized staff development and institutional capacity-building since assuming office. The participation of Pakistani officials in FIFA’s observer program is seen as a significant milestone in that ongoing reform agenda.