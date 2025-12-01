NATIONAL

Pakistan, Egypt vow to bolster security cooperation

By Staff Correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Dr Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here on Monday.

During the meeting, both dignitaries reviewed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, with a particular focus on defence and security cooperation, military-to-military contacts, training collaborations, and regional peace and stability.

The discussions reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to strengthen coordination and deepen the long-standing ties in defence and broader strategic domains.

The visiting Foreign Minister also conveyed warm greetings from the leadership of Egypt and expressed Egypt’s continued interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan across all spheres.

Both sides underscored the importance of sustained high-level exchanges to address emerging challenges, especially in light of evolving regional security dynamics.

