Pakistan declares population management fundamental to national economic success

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that the government has placed population management and human capital development at the core of its national economic strategy, deeming it essential for the success of the Uraan Pakistan initiative.

Addressing the Pakistan Population Summit in a virtual session, the minister outlined several significant governmental plans designed to tackle the issue, including a new Population Emergency Framework and a National Strategic Framework on Population and Development.

Iqbal emphasized that effective population management is a foundational requirement for the country”s progress and the viability of its key development projects.

He cited the examples of Bangladesh, Vietnam, Iran, and Indonesia, noting that these nations achieved rapid prosperity by integrating their population policies with comprehensive economic strategies, advancements in women’s empowerment, and educational reforms. The minister asserted that Pakistan is now embarking on a similar path with decisive action.

The implementation strategy will be spearheaded by the Ministry of National Health Services in collaboration with provincial departments.

Key focus areas include expanding access to modern contraceptives, improving community outreach programs, and enhancing provincial service delivery to citizens.

Furthermore, the government will implement behaviour change communication campaigns to support its population and development objectives.

Senate panel proposes major changes in CSS exams
Pakistan, Egypt vow to bolster security cooperation
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

