Pakistan cherishes strong, brotherly ties with UAE: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan cherished its strong and brotherly ties with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

In a message on the National Day of the United Arab Emirates, he said, “On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, it is my honour to extend our heartfelt felicitations on the auspicious occasion of the National Day of the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

“The bilateral brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are rooted in historical bonds of mutual goodwill and remain a source of pride for both sides. The relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are characterized by a strong foundation of shared religious and cultural values and unwavering mutual trust,” he added.

He said these foundations were built by the wise and sagacious leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan and have continued ever since under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as well as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Going forward, our two countries remain resolute in striving for achieving the common goals of peace and stability, development and prosperity, especially in the region and worldwide. Insha Allah, our cooperation in the economic, bilateral trade, investment, and defence sectors will pave the way for the well-being of the peoples of both countries,” he noted.

He said, “The warmth between our two peoples is a testament to the mutual affection that

exists on both sides. In this regard, Pakistanis living in the United Arab Emirates are also

undoubtedly contributing positively to the mutual friendship between the two countries.”

“Today, we pray that the relationship between our two countries continues to grow from

strength to strength in the times to come. On this special occasion, the entire Pakistani nation joins in wishing the United Arab Emirates continued peace, progress, and prosperity. Long live Pakistan-UAE friendship,” he concluded.