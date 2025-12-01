NDMA and army deploy relief, rescue teams for Sri Lanka floods

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched a comprehensive humanitarian relief operation to assist Sri Lanka as the island nation faces devastating floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah and persistent monsoon rains.

Acting on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has arranged the dispatch of the first consignment of relief supplies, accompanied by a 45-member Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team with support from the Pakistan Army.

A C-130 aircraft will transport 100 tons of aid from Nur Khan Air Base to Colombo, under the supervision of NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik. The relief cargo includes rescue boats, water pumps, life jackets, family tents, blankets, food items, infant formula, essential medicines, and other critical supplies. A fully equipped mobile field hospital will also be deployed to provide emergency medical support to affected communities.

In addition, Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF, currently in Colombo for the International Fleet Review-25, has initiated humanitarian assistance operations, handing over food staples, ready-to-eat meals, dry rations, first-aid kits, and emergency equipment to Sri Lankan authorities. The Navy confirmed it remains ready to provide further assistance as required.

The dispatch ceremony at Nur Khan Air Base was attended by senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NDMA, and diplomatic representatives. Officials said Pakistan will continue providing humanitarian support to Sri Lanka as recovery needs evolve, reaffirming the country’s commitment to regional solidarity during crises.