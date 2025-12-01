Nationwide CNIC scrutiny launched as NADRA enforces new verification regulations

ISLAMABAD: NADRA has launched a far-reaching overhaul of its identity management system by establishing specialised Verification Boards tasked with examining and ruling on doubtful identification records, in what the authority says is one of the most significant reforms to its governance and regulatory framework in years.

The new regulations, approved by the NADRA Authority Board and published in the Gazette of Pakistan, introduce wide-ranging changes to verification procedures, identity card rules and procurement standards. According to a statement issued on Monday, the reforms aim to modernise and secure the country’s national identity architecture by strengthening checks on record authenticity and improving service delivery.

Under the revised Verification Regulations, a formal mechanism has been created to investigate questionable identities. The Verification Boards will conduct inquiries, hold hearings and issue final determinations, with the objective of improving the accuracy, security and overall reliability of NADRA’s database.

Key amendments have also been made to National Identity Card regulations. These include updated definitions, streamlined service processes and new procedures for the safe disposal of uncollected or obsolete cards. The rules now outline clear protocols for cases involving individuals who possess multiple CNICs, while also detailing registration pathways for orphanages and child protection institutions.

Regulations governing the Pakistan Origin Card have been updated as well. The revised framework clarifies eligibility criteria for overseas Pakistanis and people of Pakistani descent, specifying the types of documentation required to establish lineage and explaining the rights afforded to POC holders during their stay in Pakistan.

In addition, the NADRA Procurement Regulations 2025 have been approved to reinforce transparency and accountability across the authority’s purchasing operations. The new rules mandate competitive, auditable procurement processes, particularly for sensitive ICT and security-related equipment.

A NADRA spokesperson said the reforms represent a major institutional upgrade, reflecting the authority’s commitment to secure, citizen-focused systems. The full text of the new regulations has been made available on NADRA’s official website.