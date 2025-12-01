Naqvi announces major nationwide action against fake news

— Dismisses rumours about notification of Chief of Defence Forces, saying creation of new institution requires ‘procedure and time’

— Highlights difficulties in repatriating undocumented Afghan migrants from KP

— Says federal govt is considering multiple options to ensure KP’s compliance on Afghan policy

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday announced that the Ministry of Information, in collaboration with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), would soon launch a major crackdown against the spread of fake news on social media.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi said he believed that “90 per cent of the content on social media in recent days is fake”, though he emphasised that he supported freedom of expression and the right to criticise.

He explained that unlike mainstream media — where false reporting can be taken up with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and journalists are accountable to newsroom hierarchies — social media remained largely unregulated. “Anyone can post any picture or create any news and share it. We will not allow this,” he said.

Naqvi stressed that credible reporting must be based on evidence. “You cannot just make any allegation, declare someone dead or alive on your own. This cannot be allowed,” he said, adding that the information ministry and NCCIA would begin action “on a massive scale”.

He argued that only those affiliated with established media organisations and functioning within editorial systems were considered journalists. “Those who spread fake news are not journalists for us,” he remarked.

The minister insisted that the upcoming action was not against journalists but against those who deliberately spread misinformation. Responding to a question about whether a new regulatory body was being set up, he said one was already in the process of being formed.

Naqvi also appeared to reference recent interviews given by PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters to Indian media, saying, “I want people to get exposed. There is a boundary of the country’s integrity that must not be crossed.”

Asked about criticism targeting Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Naqvi said the state would not tolerate such attacks. “This will have to stop. Those sitting abroad should know: you are coming back soon.”

Earlier in the briefing, Naqvi highlighted difficulties in repatriating undocumented Afghan migrants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), claiming that Afghan camps de-notified by the federal government were still operational in the province. He reiterated that Afghans had been involved in recent terrorism incidents, including the Nov 24 attack on the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar.

He said SHOs had been tasked with identifying illegal Afghan residents so they could be sent back. “My message to illegal Afghans is: leave respectfully. If you return after being deported, you will be arrested,” he warned.

The minister added that the federal government was considering multiple options to ensure KP’s compliance. “When it comes to national security, a province cannot pursue its own policy. We will not allow this.”

Commenting on reports about passengers being barred from travelling abroad, Naqvi said that only 50–70 people were offloaded daily nationwide, urging the FIA to release data to counter what he called a social media campaign driven by “agent mafias”. He insisted that only travellers with incomplete documentation were stopped, adding that the government was working to improve Pakistan’s passport ranking.

Naqvi also addressed speculation on social media about delays in issuing a notification — an apparent reference to the appointment of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). He dismissed the rumours, saying the creation of a new institution after a constitutional amendment required procedure and time.

“They want things to happen at the press of a button. Systems take time to establish,” he said.