Master Paints/Sheikhoo clinch 11th Battle Axe Polo Cup title

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Master Paints/Sheikhoo captured the coveted trophy of the 11th Battle Axe Polo Cup 2025, sponsored by TCL, after defeating Master Paints/Skywell in an exciting final played at the Lahore Garrison Polo Grounds.

The closing ceremony was graced by chief guest Muhammad Owais, marketing manager of TCL Pakistan, who distributed prizes among the finalists. Also present were Club Secretary Major Babar Mehboob Awan and senior polo officials. The high-profile event also drew a large crowd of polo enthusiasts, families, and club members who gathered to witness the season’s marquee contest.

The final lived up to expectations, producing fast-paced action and impressive horsemanship. Master Paints/Sheikhoo seized control in the opening stages, dominating the first two chukkas to establish a commanding 5–2 lead. Although Master Paints/Skywell mounted a spirited comeback in the final chukkas, outscoring their opponents by four goals to three, the early deficit proved insurmountable. Master Paints/Sheikhoo held their nerve in the decisive moments to seal a well-deserved 8–6 victory and lift the title.

Star striker Raja Samiullah led from the front with an exceptional five-goal haul, supported by Mir Huzaifa Ahmed with two goals and Osman Aziz Anwar with one. For Master Paints/Skywell, Raja Temur Nadeem impressed with four goals, while Agha Musa Ali Khan added two. Earlier in the day, Indus Polo claimed the subsidiary final with a commanding performance, rounding off an action-packed conclusion to the tournament.

