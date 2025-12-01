NATIONAL

Massive forest fire ravages Abbottabad’s Dongagali Galiyat region

By News Desk

ABBOTTABAD: A massive forest fire swept through the Dongagali area of the Galiyat tourist region in Abbottabad, destroying hundreds of trees and millions of plants as it rapidly expanded across the terrain.

According to the report, the blaze broke out in a forest adjoining the Dongagali National Park and quickly consumed a significant stretch of woodland, prompting fears for the safety of wildlife inhabiting the area.

According to local sources, the flames spread with alarming speed, turning large sections of the forest into ash before any firefighting or relief efforts could be initiated.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire, while residents expressed concern over the absence of an immediate response to contain the blaze.

Environmental experts warn that the destruction of such a vast green cover could have long-term ecological consequences for the Galiyat region, which is prized for its biodiversity and serves as a major tourist attraction in northern Pakistan.

