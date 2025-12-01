Man kills wife, then takes selfie with her body

An Indian man in Tamil Nadu fatally attacked his estranged wife inside a women’s hostel before taking a selfie with her lifeless body, according to NDTV. The victim, Sripriya, worked at a private company in Coimbatore and had been living separately from her husband, Balamurugan, who travelled from Tirunelveli to confront her.

Police said he arrived at the hostel on Sunday afternoon with a sickle hidden in his clothing. Shortly after the couple met, an argument escalated into violence. Balamurugan allegedly pulled out the sickle and killed Sripriya on the spot.

Investigators reported that he then photographed himself with the body and posted the image as his WhatsApp status, accusing her of betrayal. The horrifying act triggered panic among residents of the hostel.

Instead of fleeing, the suspect reportedly stayed at the scene and waited for police to arrive. Officers arrested him and recovered the murder weapon. Initial findings suggest he believed his wife was involved with another man.