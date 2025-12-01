LHC takes up plea on Nasir Bagh tree cutting

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and other respondents over a petition seeking measures to prevent the cutting of trees in Nasir Bagh, while raising broader concerns about urban greenery and smog control.

The petition, filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique, stated that trees in Nasir Bagh had been felled despite clear court orders. The petitioner also highlighted previous incidents, including the felling of a banyan tree in the Cantonment area, arguing that authorities routinely apologize after such incidents but fail to take meaningful action to prevent recurrence.

The petition requested the court to hold those responsible accountable and to direct measures to preserve Lahore’s green spaces.

Justice Shahid Karim adjourned the case for further hearing on December 5. The court directed the respondents to respond to the allegations and provide a detailed status report on steps taken to protect Nasir Bagh and other affected areas.

The issue has gained attention amid a growing civic movement to combat Lahore’s worsening air quality. Last month, a resident from Pakpattan donated 10,000 saplings to the city as part of the Punjab Forest Department’s Community Engagement Forestry Programme. The plantation drive, conducted on 14 acres at Karol Forest, involved local schoolchildren, volunteers, and forestry officials, planting native species including peepal, jamun, and neem.

Speaking at the event, environmental philanthropist Ghulam Rasool said his roots in Pakpattan inspired his initiative, adding that he aims to plant 500 million trees in his lifetime. “These 10,000 trees in Lahore are part of that journey,” he said.

Director General of Forests Punjab, Azfar Zia, praised the initiative and noted that the Punjab Forest Department directly manages only 3.1 percent of the province’s land area.

“Real change will come when the remaining 97 percent, owned by farmers and private entities, is brought under tree cover,” he said, committing the department to maintain the newly planted trees and support further plantation efforts.

Schoolchildren participating in the drive said the city’s air pollution made breathing difficult and stressed the importance of planting and caring for trees to secure a healthier future. Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Kanwal Liaqat emphasized that tree-planting is not only about greenery but about “rebuilding the lost connection between humans and nature.”

By the end of the day, the 14-acre Karol Forest site had been transformed into a green space, illustrating the impact of community participation and institutional collaboration in environmental preservation.