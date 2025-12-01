KP CM orders weekly cabinet meetings to boost governance

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has directed that provincial cabinet meetings be held on a weekly basis to improve government efficiency and monitor departmental affairs.

A circular issued by the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary, Abid Majeed, to Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah stated that cabinet sessions are now scheduled every Friday. The move aims to expedite decision-making, review urgent matters, and ensure timely progress across government departments. All ministers and relevant offices have been instructed to follow the new schedule.

The decision comes amid Afridi’s ongoing efforts to secure a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan. Earlier, Afridi staged a sit-in at Adiala Jail’s Factory checkpost in Rawalpindi, which lasted from Thursday until it was concluded peacefully. He then approached the Islamabad High Court seeking to meet Imran, but the chief justice did not receive him.

Speaking to reporters, Afridi criticised the non-implementation of court orders, saying, “Our judiciary is not getting its orders implemented. I will tell the chief justice that his order is not being followed. Protest is the last option left.” He added that a formal request to meet Imran would be filed.

Meanwhile, Aleema Khan, Imran’s sister, has filed a contempt of court petition over repeated denials of access to her brother. The petition cites the Islamabad High Court’s March 24 order and seeks that those responsible for non-compliance be held accountable under the law.

The weekly cabinet meetings are seen as part of Afridi’s broader push to strengthen administrative oversight and ensure timely governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.