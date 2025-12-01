Islamabad household survey surpasses 20,000 families as teams record 1,944 visits in one day

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s household survey has registered 20,149 families after field teams covered 1,944 homes in the past twenty four hours, the district administration said on Sunday.

According to the latest progress report, survey staff visited 1,905 houses during the daily field operation, while another 39 households submitted their details through the official mobile application. The administration said teams are moving through assigned urban and rural zones to verify family records and ensure that no area is left out.

Officials said the exercise is intended to update demographic data for planning, public safety and service delivery. The Deputy Commissioner urged residents to cooperate with the field workers and to use the mobile app for faster submissions, noting that the simplified interface allows households to enter their information from any location.

He said updated household data will help authorities assess population patterns, infrastructure needs and community level challenges. The information, he added, will support decisions on resource allocation, emergency planning and future development.

Survey teams have been trained to guide families that may need help completing the forms or updating existing entries. The administration said it is monitoring daily progress and adjusting deployment to improve coverage in areas that are harder to access.

Residents have been told that the survey teams carry official identification and are authorised to collect data. The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that participation, whether through a visit by field teams or through the mobile application, is essential for building an accurate profile of Islamabad’s population as the operation moves into its next phase.