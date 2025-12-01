Sports

India’s Rohit Sharma sets new ODI sixes record, surpassing Shahid Afridi

By News Desk

Rohit Sharma has overtaken former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi to become the leading six-hitter in men’s One Day Internationals, reaching a new milestone during India’s opening ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

The 38-year-old entered the match with 349 sixes and needed just three more to surpass Afridi’s long-standing tally of 351. His attacking half-century included the required three maximums, pushing his total to 352 sixes in 269 innings — one clear of Afridi, who reached his mark in 369 innings.

Rohit now leads the all-time ODI sixes chart ahead of Afridi, Chris Gayle, Sanath Jayasuriya, and MS Dhoni. His record extends beyond ODIs as well; he also holds the top spot for most sixes in international cricket across formats, with 645 to his name. He is comfortably ahead of Gayle, Afridi, Brendon McCullum, and Jos Buttler.

The latest achievement further solidifies Rohit’s reputation as one of the most destructive batters of his era, with his six-hitting ability continuing to define his legacy in world cricket.

