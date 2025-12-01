India orders smartphone makers to preload government cyber safety app

India’s telecoms ministry has directed major smartphone manufacturers to install a state-owned cyber security app on all new devices — and to ensure it cannot be removed — according to a government order reviewed by Reuters. The move is expected to spark pushback from companies like Apple and from digital privacy advocates.

India, one of the world’s largest telecom markets with more than 1.2 billion subscribers, launched the Sanchar Saathi app in January. Government data shows the app has helped recover over 700,000 lost or stolen phones, including 50,000 in October alone.

The order issued on November 28 gives manufacturers — including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi — 90 days to pre-install the app on all new devices. It also requires that phones already in the supply chain receive the app through software updates. The directive was circulated privately and was not made public.

Officials argue that the app is essential to counter telecom-related cyber threats, particularly those involving duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers used for scams, fraud, and illicit network activity.

Apple faces a particular challenge, as its internal policies prohibit installing any government or third-party app on iPhones before sale. Analysts say the company may seek a compromise, such as prompting users to voluntarily install the app instead of preloading it. Apple has previously rejected similar government requests, including for an anti-spam app.

Apple, Google, Samsung, and Xiaomi did not comment on the directive, nor did the telecoms ministry.

The Sanchar Saathi platform enables users to report suspicious calls, block stolen devices, and verify IMEI numbers through a central database. With more than 5 million downloads, the app has blocked over 3.7 million lost or stolen phones and helped terminate more than 30 million fraudulent mobile connections.

The government maintains that the system is crucial for preventing cybercrime, tracking stolen devices, and keeping counterfeit phones out of circulation — but its mandatory, non-removable installation is likely to intensify the debate over user privacy and state access to digital devices.