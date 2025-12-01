NATIONAL

Govt eyes major power tariff cuts as IMF deal nears end

By News Desk

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Sunday that Pakistan’s ongoing programme with the International Monetary Fund will conclude next year, a development he claimed will allow the government to significantly cut electricity prices.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that once the IMF arrangement ends, the government intends to introduce major reductions in power tariffs. He said agreements with independent power producers are also set to expire next year, which he argued will lead to much cheaper electricity for consumers and ease financial pressure on households and businesses.

Rana Tanveer repeated the government’s stance that the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has no political agenda and instead aims to create instability. He said actions such as staging sit ins and dissolving assemblies were carried out to push the country toward turmoil.

The minister also claimed that diplomatic efforts led by the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal have left India isolated internationally. He said Pakistan’s foreign policy approach is gaining wider recognition on the global stage.

