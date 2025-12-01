Federal govt weighs governor’s rule in KP as tensions with CM Afridi escalate

— Azam Nazeer Tarar says governor’s rule is a legitimate constitutional mechanism

— Atta Tarar says it is an available constitutional option in situations where governance appears weak

— CM Afridi publicly dares govt to impose governor’s rule, says, ‘we are not afraid’

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday reiterated that the imposition of governor’s rule in any province is a constitutional provision, as debate intensified over the possibility of enforcing the measure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The remarks came amid a sharp response from KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who dared Islamabad to “go ahead and try it.”

Officials in Islamabad say the center is seriously examining the option of governor’s rule due to “security and governance issues” in the province.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stressed that governor’s rule was a legitimate constitutional mechanism. “It is not martial law. If the conditions require it, the Constitution allows it,” he said.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar echoed the sentiment, calling it an available constitutional option in situations where governance appears weak. “Let’s see how matters proceed,” he told reporters.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary urged CM Afridi to avoid inflaming tensions, saying the federal government had consistently tried to keep him informed on terrorism and security-related developments. He accused the chief minister of resorting to “point scoring” instead of fulfilling his responsibilities.

Last week, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss provincial developments, including the possible imposition of governor’s rule. Federal ministers Amir Muqam and Rana Mubashir Iqbal also attended the meeting, where Islamabad reportedly expressed concern over Afridi’s allegedly confrontational stance toward the Center, the military, and the bureaucracy.

Afridi Challenges Centre

In Peshawar, CM Afridi publicly dared the federal government to impose governor’s rule. “We are not afraid. If they have the courage, let them try,” he said.

He criticised Islamabad for failing to provide KP’s financial dues, claiming the Centre owed the province over Rs3,000 billion. “Imagine what we could do with that money. This discrimination must end,” he remarked.

Afridi also faulted the federal government for poor policymaking and cited the IMF’s recent report highlighting institutional corruption.

Political Reactions

In Parliament, PTI MNA Asad Qaiser condemned any move towards governor’s rule, calling it “undemocratic” and warning the government of severe political fallout. PTI Chairman Barrister Ali Gohar also dismissed the idea, saying neither the conditions nor legal grounds existed for such a step.

“The province is already grappling with terrorism. Instead of creating instability, CM Afridi should be given time,” Gohar said. He insisted KP “cannot bear governor’s rule” and that speculation should end.

Gohar also criticised the continued denial of meetings with PTI founder Imran Khan, claiming he had been isolated for nearly a month. “He is the people’s leader and a parliamentary representative. This is wrong,” he said.