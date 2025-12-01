China urges Japan to face history, honor commitments on Taiwan question

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday criticized Japan for repeatedly evading its historical and political obligations regarding the Taiwan question.

At a regular press briefing, Lin responded to comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Takaichi had previously said that “having renounced all rights and claims under the ‘Treaty of San Francisco,’ we are not in a position to recognize Taiwan’s legal status.”

When asked on November 28 whether this meant Japan does not recognize China’s sovereignty over Taiwan, Motegi reiterated what’s stated in the “Treaty of San Francisco” and said Japan’s basic position “is as stated in the 1972 Sino-Japanese Joint Statement, and nothing more and nothing less.”

Lin said the Japanese side “keeps hiding and fudging its position.” “Whenever asked, the Japanese side simply would not mention the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation, and the Japanese Instrument of Surrender—all of which made clear that Taiwan be restored to China, nor the four political documents that serve as the political foundation of China-Japan relations, nor the political commitment made by the Japanese government to the one-China principle.

All the Japanese side has done is dodge the issue by claiming that its position ‘remains unchanged.’ Not once has the Japanese side fully articulated what exactly that position is,” he stressed.

Noting that December 1 marks the 82nd anniversary of the Cairo Declaration, Lin stressed that the Cairo Declaration and other international legal instruments affirm China’s sovereignty over Taiwan and constitute vital outcomes of the World Anti-Fascist War.

The spokesperson added that Japan has an obligation under international law to follow those documents, which is a prerequisite for Japan’s readmission to the international community after the war.

Lin criticized Japan for ignoring these binding international documents while selectively citing a treaty that excluded China and other Asian countries most affected by Japanese aggression. He said this reflects “oblivion to the tragic memory of Japan’s militarist aggression, disregard for the history of the World Anti-Fascist War, and a blatant challenge to the authority of the United Nations and the postwar international order.”

He also warned that Japan’s recent policy moves, including increasing its defense budget, revising its non-nuclear principles, and attempts by some forces to override the Pacifist Constitution.

These forces never truly learned lessons from history, never truly did any soul-searching about Japan’s war atrocities, never looked at them squarely, and never genuinely sought to prevent the revival of militarism in Japan, Lin pointed out.

“They hope that by whitewashing and not mentioning the true history, they could somehow make the world forget and release Japan from its obligations, but the world will not be deceived,” said the spokesperson.

Lin emphasized that the course of history must not be reversed, and the bottom line of peace must not be crossed.

Stressing that Japan’s evasive rhetoric and unilateral actions are unacceptable, Lin said that on issues of principle, an evasive attitude will not get the Japanese side anywhere.

He urged the Japanese side to learn from history, reflect honestly, seriously consider what it has heard from China, simply retract the erroneous remarks as it should and take practical steps to honor its political commitments to China.