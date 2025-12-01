Afghan refugees in Pakistan urge Washington to resume delayed evacuation process

ISLAMABAD: Afghan refugees in Pakistan awaiting resettlement in the United States have called on the Trump administration to restart the P1/P2 programme, warning that thousands are living under extreme hardship and facing the constant threat of deportation.

The statement from Afghan P1/P2 case holders follows the US decision to halt all Afghan immigration processing indefinitely, after two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House. Refugees said their cases had been fully processed and that they were waiting for flight dates when the programme was suspended on January 20, 2025, without explanation.

“We have been living in Pakistan for over three years under extreme hardship and constant fear,” the statement said, emphasizing that the actions of a single individual should not punish thousands of loyal allies who supported the United States in Afghanistan.

The refugees raised concerns that authorities in Pakistan continue to arrest and deport Afghan nationals, including documented US allies, despite official letters from the US Embassy intended to protect them. “If forced back to Afghanistan, we will face immediate danger from the Taliban due to our service to the United States,” the statement warned.

The statement also stressed that thousands of previously processed cases are now in uncertainty. “We urgently request the United States uphold its commitments, protect its allies, and resume the evacuation process before more innocent lives are lost. We are not criminals. We stood with America; now we ask America to stand with us,” it said.

The UN refugee agency has also expressed concern, urging Pakistan to exempt Afghans with specific protection needs from the ‘Illegal Foreigner Repatriation Plan’ and allow them to remain safely in the country. UNHCR reported that more than one million Afghans have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan in 2025, cautioning that the current conditions raise serious protection concerns rather than solutions.