Waseem defends WBA world title in electrifying Lahore showdown

Pakistan’s leading professional boxer Muhammad Waseem successfully retained his WBA World Bantamweight Gold title on Saturday night, defeating Thailand’s southpaw Jakrawut Majungoen after a gruelling 12-round battle at Lahore’s Garrison Sports Complex.

The championship fight headlined the Fight for Glory event, one of the largest professional boxing shows ever staged in Pakistan. Waseem arrived in top form after months of training in Liverpool under coach Danny Vaughan. Ahead of the bout, the 38-year-old said he was determined to defend his world title in front of a home crowd, tailoring his preparation to counter Majungoen’s left-handed style.

This year’s Lahore edition expanded significantly. Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar said the event featured more than seven bouts and included 38 international fighters along with six Pakistani boxers.

Known as The Falcon, Waseem now holds a professional record of 14 wins in 16 fights, with 10 knockouts. His career highlights include capturing the WBC Silver Flyweight title in 2016 and narrowly missing the IBF flyweight world crown against Sunny Edwards in 2021.

The three-day Fight for Glory festival, held from November 26 to 29, was organised with support from the Punjab government. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the final night as chief guest, with Waseem’s successful title defence serving as the event’s grand finale.