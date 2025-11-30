Toothpaste made of hair shows promise in repairing damaged enamel

Scientists at King’s College London have developed a pioneering toothpaste made from keratin—derived from hair, skin, and wool—that can naturally repair weakened tooth enamel and stop early decay in its tracks.

The breakthrough, published in Advanced Healthcare Materials, demonstrates that keratin forms a strong, mineral-rich layer when it reacts with the minerals found in saliva. This protective coating restores lost enamel strength and structure while completely preventing early decay from advancing. Traditional fluoride toothpaste only slows the process, but cannot regenerate enamel, which does not regrow once eroded by acidic foods, poor hygiene, or aging.

Dr. Sherif Elsharkawy, senior author of the study, explained that keratin-based treatments offer a level of protection no current toothpaste can match. Lead researcher Sara Gamea emphasized the sustainability of the innovation, noting that keratin can be sourced from biological waste such as hair, skin, and wool. She added that the material could potentially replace plastic dental resins, which are less durable and environmentally harmful.

Researchers created initial prototypes using keratin extracted from sheep wool, supporting agricultural waste recycling. Future versions might even allow consumers to use their own hair trimmings, making the product both personal and eco-friendly. Despite its unconventional ingredients, the toothpaste has a typical mint flavor and foam, and a professional-strength gel version has been developed for clinical use.

Laboratory tests on enamel samples with early lesions showed a near-complete restoration of hardness and resilience, with no additional deterioration. Human clinical trials are the next step, and the team believes the product could reach the market within two to three years, subject to regulatory approvals.

By converting everyday biological waste into a powerful dental treatment, King’s College London is positioning this innovation as a potential game-changer for oral health and sustainable dentistry worldwide.