Tarar accuses PTI of colluding with anti-state forces, blames KP govt for surge in terrorism

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday launched a strong broadside against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the party of colluding with anti-state elements in a “failed bid to undermine national security” as he warned that those involved in maligning state institutions and orchestrating the May 9 violence would be held to account.

Speaking to the media, the minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s administrative and governance failures had fuelled a surge in terrorism, while drug smuggling was allegedly flourishing under its supervision. He stressed that the Pakistan Army remained fully capable of responding to any act of aggression and continued to play an essential role in maintaining internal peace. “No one will be allowed to destroy the peace of the country,” he asserted.

Tarar underscored the Army’s long-standing sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, saying infiltration attempts from Afghanistan were being effectively countered. However, he blamed KP’s “collapsed prosecution system” for enabling terrorists to reorganize and find safe havens in the province.

He revealed that the province had failed to establish an efficient prosecution system for over 12 years. Despite more than 4,000 cases being registered during the last three years, the conviction rate, he said, remained “extremely low.” He criticized the KP Chief Minister for being consumed by “political theatrics” instead of strengthening law-and-order institutions.

Citing the DG ISPR’s recent statement, he pointed to thousands of terrorism-related cases pending trial due to the provincial government’s lack of follow-up—a lapse he termed a major setback to national counterterrorism efforts.

Tarar went on to accuse the KP government of colluding with criminal networks, saying thousands of non-custom-paid vehicles were operating freely across the province, costing the national exchequer billions and having previously been used in terrorist acts, including the Bisham attack. He alleged that illegal mining and drug trafficking in KP were providing financial lifelines to extremist groups.

He expressed regret that PTI leadership continued to act as a “spokesperson” for Afghanistan despite attacks on Pakistan traced to Afghan soil and noted that KP leaders did not condemn the Islamabad court attack whose origins were also linked to Afghanistan. “Our soldiers are laying down their lives while these people spew venom against the army,” he said.

The minister reiterated that the May 9 events were a deliberate attempt to weaken the military, alleging that the PTI founder’s three sisters were present inside the Corps Commander House and directly involved. Their accountability, he claimed, had been delayed only to avoid PTI’s cries of political victimization.

Tarar also criticized the PTI founder’s sister, Noreen Khan, for giving interviews to Indian and Afghan media, saying her remarks exposed PTI’s “alignment with hostile foreign agendas.”

He alleged that PTI’s social media network continued disseminating anti-army narratives in coordination with foreign elements, but insisted such campaigns had “collapsed every time.”

Tarar said a small PTI group was attempting to incite unrest under the pretext of seeking a prisoner meeting, warning that no one would be allowed to disturb peace. He blamed PTI for wrecking the national economy during its four years in office.

The minister maintained that under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the government had pulled Pakistan out of economic turmoil, citing improved foreign exchange reserves, declining inflation, rising exports, increased investment, and growing business confidence. “External and internal propagandists will not be allowed to harm the country,” he concluded.