Swamy alleges blackmail risk for Modi; claims spark controversy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy triggered a political storm on Sunday after posting a social-media message alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be susceptible to blackmail by the United States due to what he described as “ugly sex revelations” involving former Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

In the post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Swamy claimed that U.S. agencies possessed compromising material that could potentially be used to influence the Indian government. He further alleged that Modi’s public image as a brahmachari contradicted aspects of his personal life.

Swamy provided no evidence to support these claims, and neither the Indian government nor U.S. officials have issued any statements corroborating them. The allegations remain unverified.

The comments quickly attracted widespread attention online, amassing hundreds of reposts and thousands of likes. Many users questioned the credibility of the allegations, urging caution against amplifying unsubstantiated claims involving private matters.

One respondent wrote: “Unsubstantiated allegations, Sir. A person’s personal life should only be of concern to the immediate family.” Others accused Swamy of attempting to stoke controversy amid ongoing political tensions.

Political analysts note that Swamy has a history of public disagreements with the BJP leadership, and his posts often generate debate within the party’s support base.

As of this report, Modi, Puri, and the Prime Minister’s Office have not responded to Swamy’s assertions.

The episode highlights the growing challenge of navigating unverified political claims on social media—particularly when they involve sensitive issues with potential implications for national security and public trust.