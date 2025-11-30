Rumors of Imran Khan’s death being ‘spread’ to gauge public reaction: Aleema Khanum

PTI founder’s sister claims ‘misinformation campaign’ about ex-PM may be a barometer of public opinion

Family denied visits for weeks, seeks evidence that former PM is alive and healthy

KP Chief Minister stages overnight sit-in outside Adiala Jail over access refusal

ISLAMABAD: Rumors circulating online about former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s death have sparked alarm and outrage, with his family alleging that the misinformation is being spread as a “test run” to gauge public reaction. Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, has demanded that jail authorities provide concrete evidence confirming the former premier’s health and wellbeing amid weeks of denied family access.

Khan, 73, has been imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges he and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), describe as politically motivated. Despite persistent rumors about his death, jail authorities have strongly rejected the claims, asserting that the cricketer-turned-politician remains in custody and is in good physical condition.

Aleema Khanum, in an exclusive interview with Independent Urdu on Saturday, revealed that the family’s last direct contact with Khan was on November 4, when her sister Dr. Uzma Khan met him. Since then, the family has not received updates from the authorities regarding his condition. She alleged that their repeated requests for even brief meetings to verify Khan’s wellbeing have been ignored.

“Why are they not doing this? Or are they themselves spreading such news?” Khanum said, adding that someone close to the situation told her the misinformation might be a “test run” to gauge public reaction. “If the reaction is manageable, then they might actually do something to him,” she warned.

Dr. Uzma Khan reportedly found the former premier “fit” and “healthy” during the last meeting, despite being kept in isolation. The family and PTI supporters have expressed growing concern over restricted access and the spread of unverified news online.

The situation prompted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, a PTI member, to stage an overnight sit-in outside Adiala Jail on Thursday after being denied a meeting with Khan.

Federal authorities, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s adviser Rana Sanaullah, have dismissed death rumors. Speaking earlier this week on a private channel, Sanaullah said, “There is a team of doctors that checks him on a weekly and daily basis [and looks after his] medicine, diet, facilities and exercises.”

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister following a parliamentary vote in April 2022, has repeatedly accused Pakistan’s military and political rivals of colluding to keep him out of power—a claim that both the military and his opponents strongly deny.

Amid growing online speculation, Khan’s family and supporters continue to demand transparency and verification of his condition, warning that unverified reports could escalate tensions further.