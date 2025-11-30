PTI’s Qaiser asserts govt no longer able to keep former PM in custody

Former NA speaker warns any harm to Khan would have serious consequences

Rana Sanaullah stresses PTI must use legal channels, saying sit-ins ‘achieve nothing’

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday issued a stern warning to the federal government, asserting that it is no longer possible to keep former Prime Minister Imran Khan in custody.

Speaking to the media in Swabi, Qaiser said that meeting Khan is “our right” and cautioned that any harm to the PTI leader would have serious repercussions.

“If the government were pushed to the wall and would not allow [us] to live, then you will not be able to live,” Qaiser warned. He added that Imran Khan’s release from custody is “not an issue,” implying that if Khan were willing to compromise, he could be freed from jail.

Qaiser emphasized that PTI members are “not terrorists” but “peace-loving people,” saying, “We have had enough of the wars; we are tired after lifting dead bodies again and again.” He stressed that his party “cannot afford any war” and demanded that the government allow peace to prevail.

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions over PTI’s attempts to meet the former premier in Adiala Jail. The party has staged sit-ins and protests after being denied extended access, escalating political pressure on the federal authorities.

Responding to the situation, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, clarified on a television interview that protests outside the prison have no legal bearing on arrangements for jail meetings. He stressed that PTI must pursue its demands regarding Khan through proper legal channels instead of forcing outcomes through agitation.

“The issue of PTI’s meeting requests with Imran Khan will continue until the party raises its grievances before the correct authority,” Sanaullah said. He further noted that sit-ins outside Adiala Jail “will achieve nothing” and urged PTI to present its concerns to the jail authorities in accordance with the law.

Sanaullah also questioned whether any court decision allows visitors to hold long press conferences after meeting Khan. “The court’s order clearly states that family and lawyers may meet him, but political activities or statements are not permitted. If political colour is given to these meetings, what should the jail authority do?” he asked.

The special assistant added that while the Adiala Jail administration seeks to prevent political activity, PTI leaders frequently accuse authorities of obstruction, underscoring the continued tension between the party and the government over access to the former premier.