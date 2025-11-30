President Zardari, Egyptian FM discuss boosting historic brotherly ties

Leaders highlight 77 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Egypt

President calls for stronger trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges

Encourages Egyptian investment in energy, logistics, construction, agriculture, mining, and IT

Both sides exchange views on regional and international issues, reaffirming peace and stability goals

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday underscored Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with Egypt during a meeting with Egypt’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The leaders discussed avenues to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, people-to-people exchanges, and key regional and international issues.

President Zardari highlighted the enduring ties between Pakistan and Egypt, rooted in shared faith and mutual respect, and expressed eagerness to take the relationship in a more structured and forward-looking direction. He also conveyed warm greetings to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Noting that 2025 marks 77 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the President expressed hope that both sides would reinvigorate collaboration, particularly in trade, investment, and cultural and educational exchanges. He encouraged Egyptian investors to explore emerging opportunities in Pakistan’s energy, logistics, construction, agriculture, mining, and IT sectors.

Dr Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty delivered a message from President El Sisi, expressing Egypt’s keen interest in expanding bilateral partnerships across multiple sectors. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international matters, reaffirming their shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity.

Earlier, the two leaders held a one-on-one session to discuss issues of mutual interest in greater detail.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting, along with Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan.