PM, President express solidarity with Indonesia, Malaysia & Thailand after deadly cyclone-triggered floods

Premier Shehbaz, President Zardari extend heartfelt condolences over widespread loss of life and displacement

Both leaders offer assistance to nations hit by rains, floods and landslides as tragedy claimed hundreds of lives, with many still missing

Highlight regional vulnerability to intensifying extreme weather, pray for swift recovery and rescue of all affected communities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday conveyed profound grief over the extensive loss of life, property and mass displacement caused by cyclone-induced rains, floods and landslides that have battered Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, declaring Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the affected nations.

In a message on X, Premier Shehbaz said, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. We pray for the safe return of those still missing and for the swift recovery of all affected communities.”

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of precious lives and property caused by the devastating cyclone-induced rains, floods and landslides across parts of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. We pray for the safe… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 29, 2025

He added that Pakistan stood united with the people, governments, and leadership of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand “in this hour of grief,” and was ready to extend all possible assistance to help them cope with the natural calamity.

In a separate message, President Zardari said the tragedy—which has claimed hundreds of lives and left many more missing—had caused deep distress among the people of Pakistan. According to the President Secretariat Media Wing, he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and to the governments and people of the three Southeast Asian nations.

The president observed that Pakistan understood the anguish triggered by such disasters, having itself endured climate-driven catastrophes in recent years. He noted that images of submerged settlements, destroyed infrastructure, and families forced from their homes were a stark reminder of shared regional vulnerabilities and the intensifying impact of extreme weather events.

President Zardari said Pakistan would continue to engage closely with regional partners and international organizations to explore meaningful, practical avenues of support within its available resources. He reaffirmed that Pakistan stood by Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand as they navigated the unfolding crisis.

Both leaders prayed for the departed souls and for the safe rescue and recovery of all those still reported missing.