Pakistan ready to join Gaza peacekeeping, but with no role in Hamas disarmament: DPM Dar

Deputy PM Dar says Pakistan will contribute troops strictly for peacekeeping, not enforcement or disarming Hamas

Says ISF participation under review, mandate and terms of reference to define Pakistan’s role

Clarifies Pakistan possesses ‘kinetic capability’ to take decisive action but refrained from military measures to avoid escalation with a ‘brotherly country’

Stresses diplomacy, urges Taliban to reflect on governance lapses, saying humanitarian aid to Afghanistan being restored under UN coordination

Says GSP+ review with EU progressing; UAE visa issues highlighted, accountability measures underway

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed its readiness to contribute troops to the Gaza International Stabilisation Force (ISF), while firmly distancing itself from any role in disarming Hamas, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FM Dar said Pakistan’s participation would be guided strictly by a peacekeeping mandate, not enforcement or disarmament operations. “We are not ready for that. This is not our job, but of the Palestinian law enforcement agencies. Our job is peacekeeping, not peace enforcement. We are definitely ready to contribute to the force—the prime minister has in principle already announced after consultation with the field marshal that we will contribute — but this decision cannot be taken until it is decided what its mandate and terms of reference (TOR) will be,” he said.

🔴LIVE: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister’s Media Briefing 29-11-2025 https://t.co/O3hyFAnzug — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 29, 2025

The announcement underscores Islamabad’s commitment to peacekeeping and humanitarian stabilisation in Gaza, even as it navigates a complex regional security landscape and balances relations with global partners.

Pakistan’s Role in the Gaza Peace Effort

The ISF is a key component of the United States-brokered Gaza Peace Agreement, which aims to stabilise the Palestinian enclave following years of conflict. Composed mainly of troops from Muslim-majority countries, the force has been authorised by the UN Security Council (UNSC) as part of a broader effort to rebuild Gaza and lay the groundwork for long-term peace.

According to officials close to the deliberations, discussions within the federal government and military establishment are at an “advanced stage,” with Islamabad showing inclination to participate.

FM Dar noted that Indonesia has offered 20,000 troops, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also indicated “in principle” support for Pakistan’s contribution.

The UNSC resolution, drafted by the United States, received 13 affirmative votes, including Pakistan’s, while Russia and China abstained. Hamas, however, has rejected the resolution, particularly objecting to any international force tasked with disarmament of Palestinian resistance groups.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, emphasised that the ISF could only stabilise the region under a clear UN-consistent mandate, adding that disarmament must be achieved through a negotiated political process under a unified Palestinian Authority. The resolution also outlines the establishment of a transitional Board of Peace to oversee reconstruction, economic recovery, and eventual demilitarisation of Gaza.

Clarifying Pakistan’s Position on Hamas

Deputy PM Dar reiterated that Pakistan will not engage in disarming Hamas. “As per my information, if it will include disarming Hamas, then even my Indonesian counterpart has informally expressed his reservation,” he said, highlighting Islamabad’s consistent position on respecting Palestinian sovereignty and law enforcement frameworks.

The foreign minister also recalled prior controversies surrounding remarks about the ISF mandate, noting that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had strongly condemned suggestions that Pakistan would participate in disarmament operations.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations and Regional Security

FM Dar also addressed the recent deterioration in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations following cross-border attacks by Afghan nationals. He clarified that Pakistan had the “kinetic capability” to take decisive action but refrained from military measures to avoid escalation with a “brotherly country.”

“The situation was possibly leading to that stage when this issue began. Qatar contacted me hourly during that period. They requested that ‘please stop your side, and we will mediate, take responsibility and get the issue resolved,’” he said. Dar thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Army Chief for supporting restraint, stating that “the cleanup operation that was about to happen would have surely taught them a lesson” but was halted in favour of diplomacy.

Despite mediation efforts by Qatar and Turkiye, Dar noted minimal progress and urged the Taliban authorities in Kabul to engage in dialogue and address governance shortcomings. Highlighting security incidents involving attacks on Chinese workers in Tajikistan and US National Guards, he warned that regional coordination against terrorism was essential.

Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan

The Deputy PM stated that Pakistan is working to restore relief, food, and essential humanitarian aid to Afghanistan at the request of the UN, noting that approval from the Prime Minister was awaited after securing the Army Chief’s nod.

EU GSP+ Review and Legislative Progress

On economic matters, FM Dar briefed the press on the ongoing visit of a seven-member European Union delegation reviewing Pakistan’s progress under the GSP+ trade framework. He said nearly all issues had been resolved, with six items pending and three legislative actions expected to be completed in Parliament and the Senate. Dar expressed optimism that the EU review would result in a positive report.

UAE Visa Issues and Accountability Measures

The foreign minister also addressed the persistent issues surrounding UAE visas for Pakistanis, highlighting rising concerns over criminal activity by nationals abroad. He said the matter had escalated to the point where even visas for officials and ministers were refused. Dar added that reports of mass offloading of passengers and the involvement of Pakistanis in begging rackets in Saudi Arabia were being addressed and would continue to be pursued through coordination with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

He stressed that these measures were aimed at ensuring accountability and preventing abuse, stating, “Issues will not be resolved until the above matters are tackled and eliminated.”