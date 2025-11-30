Netanyahu asks President for pardon as corruption trial strains his rule

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a presidential pardon in his years-long corruption case, arguing that the ongoing trial is impairing his ability to lead the country and that ending the proceedings would serve Israel’s national interest.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, maintains his innocence against charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. His legal team said in a letter to the president that he remains confident he will ultimately be fully acquitted. In a short video released by the Likud party, Netanyahu said he hoped “anyone who wishes for the good of the country” would support the move.

Neither he nor his lawyers acknowledged any wrongdoing. The prime minister has been on trial for five years, facing three linked cases alleging he offered favors to powerful business figures in exchange for gifts and favorable media coverage.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid argued that no pardon should be granted without an admission of guilt, remorse, and a complete withdrawal from political life. Critics also noted that pardons in Israel are usually considered only after a conviction, not during active legal proceedings. Netanyahu’s lawyers countered that the president has the authority to act when national unity is at stake.

President Isaac Herzog’s office called the request exceptional and said it would be examined carefully after collecting expert opinions. Earlier this month, former US president Donald Trump urged Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon, calling the case politically motivated.

Netanyahu’s lawyers said the intensified schedule of court appearances has become unmanageable, with the prime minister expected to testify multiple times a week while running the country. In his video statement, Netanyahu argued that such demands are unreasonable and stressed that he has repeatedly earned public trust at the polls.

The request drew strong reactions across Israel’s political spectrum. Coalition partners, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, backed the prime minister. Opposition figure Yair Golan, a former military deputy chief, called on Netanyahu to resign and urged the president to deny the pardon.

Netanyahu, first elected in 1996, has long been one of Israel’s most divisive political figures. His current coalition, regarded as the most right-wing in the country’s history, is facing declining support ahead of elections scheduled for October 2026. The corruption charges have shadowed his career even as he has built a reputation centered on security and economic stewardship.

He was in office during the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust. Since then, he has overseen the war in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and drawn widespread international criticism. Under his government, Israel has also struck Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranian targets, inflicting significant damage on their military capabilities.

As the political and legal battles intensify, Netanyahu’s bid for a pardon adds further strain to an already polarized nation.