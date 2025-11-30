KP chief minister alleges isolation of Imran Khan in Adiala jail

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan has been kept in complete isolation in Adiala jail since November 4. Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar after a parliamentary party meeting, Afridi voiced concern over what he called troubling international media reports about the former prime minister’s treatment.

He said the provincial leadership had attempted to meet Khan but was denied access at every step. According to Afridi, even an approach to the high court did not secure permission for a brief meeting. He recalled staging a 16-hour sit-in on Adiala Road on November 27 after being refused entry to see the incarcerated PTI founder, who has been in jail since August 2023 following his removal through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

Afridi announced that PTI leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would go to Adiala jail again after a planned protest outside the Islamabad High Court on December 2. He described the repeated denial of access to Khan as an attempt to provoke confrontation, but insisted that PTI would not be drawn into conflict.

He also criticised the decision to place his name on the stop list, calling it discriminatory treatment toward the head of a provincial government. Afridi said the parliamentary party resolved to ensure KP’s participation in the upcoming National Finance Commission meeting, stressing that the province had been deprived of its rightful share since 2018.

He stated that the federal government owed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs1,350 billion under the NFC Award over the past seven years. Afridi emphasised the need for political dialogue across parties to secure the province’s rights, saying that collective effort was essential to protect KP’s interests and those of the merged districts.