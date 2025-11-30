NATIONAL

Karachi’s first ambulance-only lane opens in Saddar

By News Desk

KARACHI: Karachi has introduced its first-ever dedicated ambulance lane on Mansfield Street in Saddar, an initiative led by Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso. He said that protecting citizens’ lives remains the administration’s highest priority and added that more emergency lanes will be created across District South.

It remains unclear whether motorists who enter the ambulance lane will face penalties, but officials confirmed that the route was cleared of encroachments before being marked exclusively for emergency vehicles. Clear road signs have been added to prevent commuters from mistakenly using the lane.

Saddar’s narrow, congested streets have long created serious delays for ambulances, with illegal parking making navigation even more challenging. Despite warnings issued by the administration, several vehicles were found parked on the lane just a day after its establishment.

Residents welcomed the move and urged authorities to expand such lanes across the city—for ambulances, police vehicles, and fire engines—to ensure faster response times during emergencies.

Mansfield Street, known for its numerous arms shops, is named after Samuel Mansfield, Karachi’s commissioner from 1862 to 1866. His tenure oversaw major public developments, including the creation of the Mansfield Import Yard.

