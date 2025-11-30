Gaza death toll rises as Israel intensifies West Bank attacks

GAZA: Three more Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza, raising the death toll to 356 since the ceasefire went into effect, the enclave’s Health Ministry says.

Israeli forces have launched a campaign of arrests at dawn during an incursion into the village of Mas’ha in the occupied West Bank and intensified drone operations over Jenin.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the assault by Israeli forces in the Damascus countryside two days ago that killed 13 people.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 70,100 Palestinians and wounded 170,965 since October 2023. A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7, 2023, attacks and about 200 were taken captive.

Three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been confirmed killed and two wounded in the past 24-hour reporting period, as a result of ongoing Israeli attacks, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

Hamas members are searching for the remains of an Israeli captive in Beit Lahiya in the north of the Strip.

Israeli forces have arrested a 16-year-old child at a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, the Wafa news agency is reporting.

UNRWA says nearly 2000 Palestine refugees in Syria received assistive devices this year

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said it continues to support vulnerable communities in Syria, highlighting the scale of its assistance this year.

In a post on X, UNRWA said it has been operating in Syria since 1950, providing essential services to Palestinian refugees. The agency said that so far this year it has supplied assistive devices to 1,892 people with disabilities and delivered 1,290 physiotherapy sessions to 77 people.

UNRWA said its work remains vital as refugees in Syria continue to face longstanding hardship and limited access to healthcare and support services.

UNRWA serves 438,000 Palestinian refugees in Syria, where refugees are among the most vulnerable. More than 90 percent live below the poverty line, relying on the agency’s emergency cash assistance as their main source of income.

Israeli troops storm towns near Nablus

Israeli forces have raided the towns of Aqraba, south of Nablus, and Sebastia, northwest of the city, in the occupied West Bank, according to Wafa news agency.

Locals said several Israeli military vehicles stormed both towns and carried out what were described as provocative patrols through residential areas. No confrontations were reported during the incursions, but residents said the presence of troops caused tension and movement restrictions.

In addition to the raids, Israeli forces set up a military checkpoint north of Nablus, where soldiers stopped vehicles, searched them, and questioned passengers. The measures caused delays for people travelling between nearby communities.

Meanwhile, in Qalqilya, eyewitnesses told Wafa that Israeli forces erected another military checkpoint at the city’s eastern entrance on Sunday evening. Soldiers reportedly stopped citizens’ vehicles, inspected identity cards, and carried out thorough searches, resulting in a severe traffic jam. Residents said the checkpoint remained in place for several hours, significantly disrupting movement in and out of the city.

Pope Leo says any solution to Israel-Palestine conflict must include Palestinian state

Pope Leo XIV has said the only solution to the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people must include a Palestinian state, reaffirming the Vatican’s position.

“We all know that at this time Israel still does not accept that solution, but we see it as the only solution,” Pope Leo, the first American pope, told journalists on a flight from Turkiye to Lebanon during his first in-flight news conference.

“We are also friends with Israel, and we are seeking to be a mediating voice between the two parties that might help them close in on a solution with justice for everyone,” added the pope, speaking in Italian.