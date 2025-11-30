Fresh FIR against registered against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a fresh FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the long-running National Herald case, following a complaint routed through the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The complaint names Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders as parties whose statements are being examined. The FIR was lodged at the Police Station–Koti, Hyderabad, Telangana, under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

The filing follows a recent petition by a private citizen asking the police to investigate new “evidence” that allegedly links Gandhi and other Congress figures to the alleged financial misconduct.

The National Herald case dates back to 2012, when the newspaper’s assets were transferred to a newly formed company, Young Indian Pvt. Ltd., in which Gandhi’s family members hold shares.

The Congress party has denied any wrongdoing, describing the FIR as a politically motivated move.

Madani questions Indian judiciary’s role, decries one-group supremacy drive

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Mahmood Madani has questioned the role of India’s judiciary and warning that “organised efforts” are underway to impose the supremacy of a single group across India.

Addressing the JUH governing body meeting in Bhopal, Madani said public confidence in the courts had weakened following the Babri Masjid verdict and several subsequent decisions, creating the perception that the judiciary operates under government influence.

A court that does not uphold its constitutional duty “does not deserve to be called supreme,” he added.

Madani cautioned that systematic measures were being used to make minorities “legally helpless, socially isolated and economically disgraced.”

These efforts, he said, include economic boycotts, bulldozer demolitions, mob lynchings, attacks on Waqf properties, and sustained negative propaganda against madrassas and Islamic institutions.

The BJP dismissed Madani’s remarks as “divisive and misleading,” claiming Madani was attempting to create communal tension. However, rights groups and independent observers note that his concerns reflect a broader pattern under the BJP-RSS regime, where laws, institutions and social campaigns are increasingly weaponized to marginalize Muslims.