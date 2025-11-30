NATIONAL

Egyptian FM arrives on 2-day visit to place bilateral ties on broader trajectory: FO

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty on Saturday arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

The FO statement said that Egyptian FM Abdelatty was undertaking the visit following an invitation by Deputy PM Dar.

“The visit reflects the longstanding and cordial relations between Pakistan and Egypt, grounded in common faith, cultural affinity, and shared perspectives on regional and international issues,” it said.

The FO further stated that the visit “will contribute to further strengthening the strategic direction of Pakistan–Egypt relations and placing them on a broader trajectory, with a focus on political, economic, defence, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation”.

It said that Abdelatty will hold a “tête-à-tête meeting and delegation-level talks” with his Pakistani counterpart.

“The two sides will review the full range of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international developments, including the situation in Gaza,” the FO said.

His visit is “expected to reinforce Pakistan–Egypt cooperation and further advance the longstanding partnership between the two brotherly countries.”

In May, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi had reaffirmed Egypt’s desire for stronger bilateral ties with Pakistan in a phone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In October, PM Shehbaz, along with FM Dar, had visited Egypt for a crucial peace summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh, joining a host of world leaders for the signing of the ceasefire agreement.

Later the same month, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir had visited the country and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to improved defence and military cooperation with Egypt.

Staff Report
Staff Report

