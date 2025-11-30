Asif questions Israel’s commitment to Gaza truce, urges Muslim states to reassess peace deal

Says Israeli forces continue violating the October 9 ceasefire, warning Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar may need to rethink support for treaty

Notes 352 Palestinians killed since truce took effect on Oct 10, citing Amnesty’s alarm that ‘genocide is not over’ in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday voiced sharp concerns over Israel’s commitment to the Gaza peace process, warning that Muslim countries that backed the ceasefire agreement may be compelled to “reassess their stance” as Israeli forces continue to violate the fragile truce.

Despite the October 9 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Israel has persisted with strikes on Gaza even as discussions continue on a long-term peace framework.

In a post on X, the defence minister said the ceasefire agreement had been criticised for being one-sided, accusing Israeli forces of “continuing to violate the truce, killing Palestinians including children.”

“The agreement, signed in Sharm el-Sheikh, was meant to bring stability to the region, but Israel’s actions have raised concerns about its commitment to the deal,” he added.

Asif said Muslim countries that supported the accord—including Turkiye, Egypt, and Qatar—might need to revisit their position in light of the ongoing hostilities. He noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also cautioned that the ceasefire should not be mistaken for a final settlement of the Palestinian issue.

The minister pointed out that since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, at least 352 Palestinians had been killed, while more than 70,000 lives had been lost in Gaza since the conflict began.

He further cited Amnesty International’s warning that “Israel’s genocide is not over, and the international community especially Western governments must keep pressuring Israel to abide by international law.”

A central component of the US-brokered Gaza Peace Agreement is the creation of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF), to be staffed mainly by troops from Muslim-majority countries. However, several states that initially supported the plan have since expressed reservations.

A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan was willing to contribute troops to the Gaza peace force but was “not ready” to take part in the disarming of Hamas.

“We are not ready for that. This is not our job but that of the Palestinian law-enforcement agencies. Our job is peacekeeping, not peace enforcement,” he said.