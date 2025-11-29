Zardari emphasizes cohesive strategy to confront contemporary security challenges

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari stressed on Saturday the critical need for informed leadership, national unity, and integrated policy-making to effectively address Pakistan’s current security threats during a visit to the National Defence University (NDU).

The President was addressing the concluding ceremony of the 27th National Security Workshop (NSW-27), a high-level program that brought together a diverse group of parliamentarians, senior civil and military officials, and delegates from academia and civil society.

The workshop’s curriculum was centered on deepening the participants” understanding of the intricate interplay between various elements of national power, framed within the concept of Comprehensive National Security.

In his speech, President Zardari congratulated the attendees on the successful completion of the course. He commended their dedication to strengthening awareness of national security imperatives.

The National Security Workshop at NDU is regarded as one of Pakistan’s foremost platforms for cultivating national-level dialogue, bolstering institutional capacity, and promoting a whole-of-nation approach to security matters.

Following his address, the President awarded graduation certificates to the participants.