Trump says airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela is to be closed in its entirety.

Trump, in a Truth Social post said: “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.”

Last week, the US aviation regulator warned major airlines of a “potentially hazardous situation” when flying over Venezuela due to a “worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around” the country.

Venezuela revoked operating rights for six major international airlines that had suspended flights to the country following a warning from the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Reports of looming action have proliferated in recent weeks as the US military deployed forces to the Caribbean amid worsening relations with Venezuela. Two of the US officials said covert operations would likely be the first part of the new action against Maduro.

Two US officials said that the options under consideration included attempting to overthrow Maduro, who has been in power since 2013. He has contended that Trump seeks to oust him and that Venezuelan citizens and the military will resist any such attempt.

A military buildup in the Caribbean has been underway for months, and Trump has authorised covert CIA operations in Venezuela. The US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday warned major airlines of a “potentially hazardous situation” when flying over Venezuela.

Three international airlines cancelled flights departing from Venezuela on Saturday after the FAA warning.