PTI to hold protest outside IHC after repeated denial of meeting with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Adeel Iqbal announced on Saturday that the party will stage a protest outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on December 2.

Speaking in a TV talk show, Iqbal said KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had returned to Peshawar and convened a meeting of the parliamentary committee on Sunday.

“The chief minister will brief the committee on the situation outside Adiala Jail. This time, a well-defined strategy has been prepared regarding a meeting with the PTI founder,” he said.

Iqbal maintained that PTI would “respond to any unlawful actions taken against them,” warning that the “days of those violating the Constitution are numbered.”

The announcement comes two days after Afridi — for the eighth time since assuming office — was denied permission to meet the PTI founder in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Speaking to reporters at the Gorakhpur checkpoint on November 27, Afridi said the party was now left with its “last option” after exhausting “all legal and democratic avenues” to secure a meeting with Imran Khan. Earlier, he staged a 16-hour sit-in on Adiala Road demanding a one-on-one meeting with the former prime minister.

Afridi later approached the IHC for permission to meet the PTI founder, but was unable to secure an audience with the chief justice. “We were not heard. We received a message that the chief justice could not meet us,” he said.

Separately, the PTI founder’s sister, Aleema Khan, filed a contempt of court petition on Friday against the Adiala Jail superintendent for allegedly failing to comply with a court order allowing a meeting with her brother.

Responding to the matter, State Minister for Law Aqeel Malik said later that day that a meeting could be allowed next Tuesday (December 2), subject to the security situation. He indicated that “either one of Khan’s sisters or one of his lawyers” might be granted access.

Malik also claimed the PTI was seeking a meeting “of a political nature,” adding that no political discussions took place when visitors met PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif during his incarceration.