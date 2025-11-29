PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestinian people

Premier condemns ongoing violence in Gaza and West Bank, calling for accountability of war crimes contiue unabatted

Urges sustained ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and full UNRWA operations, demanding complete Israeli withdrawal from occupied Palestinian lands

Reiterates Pakistan’s support for independent, contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, condemning ongoing violence in Gaza and the West Bank while urging sustained international action to restore peace and justice.

In a message on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People being observed on November 29, the prime minister highlighted decades of suffering endured by Palestinians and stressed the urgent need for a just and lasting resolution to their plight.

“In the past decades, the Palestinian people have faced one of the most devastating tragedies of our time—denied their right to self-determination, dispossessed of their land, and deprived of peace,” the Prime Minister said. “In recent years, more than 70,000 lives have been lost in Gaza, including children, women, and men caught in relentless violence.”

He described the scale of destruction, noting that entire neighborhoods and families have been wiped out, while homes, hospitals, schools, and essential civic infrastructure have been reduced to rubble. “Yet, despite this unimaginable suffering, the Palestinian people have shown extraordinary resilience, holding fast to hope, identity, and justice. Their courage is a testament to the indomitable human spirit,” PM Shehbaz said.

Highlighting accountability, he called for full and credible investigations into war crimes and genocidal acts committed against Palestinians in accordance with international law. The Prime Minister also stressed that the recent High-Level Conference on the Two-State Solution and the Gaza Peace Plan provide a meaningful opportunity to advance peace. He emphasized that the ceasefire must be sustained, Israel must halt violations, and humanitarian access must be ensured, with UNRWA fully enabled to continue its operations without interference or politicization.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s demand for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Palestinian lands, including Gaza, to allow the Palestinian people to achieve lasting peace and prosperity. He warned that while international attention focuses on Gaza, the situation in the West Bank must not be ignored, citing the expansion of illegal settlements as a major violation of international law and a barrier to peace.

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to a just, lasting, and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian question, grounded in relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions,” the Prime Minister said. He reiterated full support for Palestinian rights, including self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The premier concluded his message, “Today, and always, Pakistan reaffirms its solidarity with the Palestinian people. We stand with them in their just struggle, in their resilience, and in their rightful aspiration for freedom, dignity, and peace.”