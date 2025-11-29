NATIONAL

Pakistan pledges support to Sri Lanka amid deadly floods and landslides

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered Pakistan”s full support for rescue and relief operations in Sri Lanka, expressing profound sorrow over the significant loss of life caused by catastrophic floods and landslides in the island nation.

In a public statement on Saturday on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the government and citizens of Sri Lanka during this difficult time.

He affirmed that Pakistan is prepared to provide any necessary assistance for the ongoing rescue, recovery, and relief efforts.

The prime minister characterized the offer of aid as a gesture of unity with the people of Sri Lanka, referring to them as brothers and sisters.

Previous article
Five men taken away by unidentified gunmen in Dera Bugti
Next article
IMF assigns India ‘C Grade’ citing significant flaws in GDP data
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

IED blast disrupts Railway service in Quetta

QUETTA: An improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Ghous Bakhsh Girls School on Muneer Ahmed Mengal Road in Quetta damaged a railway track on...

Naqvi vows to end ‘unjust offloading’ of travellers with valid documents

Epaper_25-11-29 LHR

Epaper_25-11-29 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.