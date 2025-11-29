Pakistan pledges support to Sri Lanka amid deadly floods and landslides

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered Pakistan”s full support for rescue and relief operations in Sri Lanka, expressing profound sorrow over the significant loss of life caused by catastrophic floods and landslides in the island nation.

In a public statement on Saturday on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the government and citizens of Sri Lanka during this difficult time.

He affirmed that Pakistan is prepared to provide any necessary assistance for the ongoing rescue, recovery, and relief efforts.

The prime minister characterized the offer of aid as a gesture of unity with the people of Sri Lanka, referring to them as brothers and sisters.