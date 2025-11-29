Naqvi vows to end ‘unjust offloading’ of travellers with valid documents

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has pledged that no air traveler holding genuine and complete documentation will be barred from travelling abroad, addressing a rising tide of complaints from passengers being offloaded at airports in recent months.

During a visit to Islamabad International Airport on Saturday, the minister personally listened to the concerns of travelers and mandated immediate corrective actions at immigration counters. He emphasized the need for a strict crackdown on visa agents who are reportedly exploiting citizens.

Naqvi confirmed he had taken “serious notice” of a complaint lodged on November 7 regarding insufficient staffing at immigration. In response, he has initiated an inquiry, which includes a thorough review of CCTV footage from the airport.

“No passenger with genuine and complete documents should ever be stopped from travelling,” the interior minister stated on the social media platform X. He clarified, however, that individuals attempting to travel with “fake or unverified documents will not be allowed under any circumstances, as such actions damage Pakistan’s reputation.”

Warning against what he termed “agent mafias,” Naqvi asserted that these networks were jeopardizing the futures of people for financial benefit. He declared that the government would exercise “zero tolerance” towards these illicit operations.

The minister”s intervention follows heightened scrutiny at airports as part of a nationwide campaign against migrant smuggling. This campaign was launched after the tragic Greece boat incident in 2023, where many Pakistani nationals lost their lives. Since the crackdown began, numerous reports have surfaced alleging that even passengers with valid travel papers were being prevented from boarding their flights.

