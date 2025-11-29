NA Speaker renews ‘dialogue offer’ to PTI amid prolonged political deadlock

Ayaz Sadiq meets opposition’s lawmakers, stresses talks remain only way to resolve differences between government and PTI

Calls for bonds of brotherhood and mutual respect that outlast politics

PTI raises concerns over restrictions on Imran Khan’s family meeting the incarcerated leader

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Friday once again extended an offer of dialogue to the opposition, stressing that talks remain the only way to resolve political differences and ease mounting tensions between the government and PTI.

The offer comes amid a prolonged impasse between the two sides, which has persisted despite multiple rounds of negotiations over the past year.

According to a statement issued by the NA Secretariat, Speaker Sadiq met with opposition members of both houses of Parliament in his chamber at Parliament House shortly after the adjournment of the NA session due to lack of quorum.

The visiting members included Senators Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Faisal Javed, former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and MNAs – Iqbal Afridi, Atif Khan, Sardar Latif Khosa, and Jamal Ahsan Khan.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday reaffirmed his commitment to political dialogue, stressing that meaningful engagement remains the key to resolving national issues.

More Details:https://t.co/cIYjRpSYcg pic.twitter.com/d2pStiM8GF — APP (@appcsocialmedia) November 28, 2025

“Our bond of brotherhood and mutual respect is greater than politics. I have been in contact with you brothers since 2014. Politics does not last a lifetime — it ends eventually,” the statement quoted the speaker as saying. He emphasized that parliamentarians “should have a relationship that lasts throughout life” and reiterated that dialogue has always been the preferred means to resolve differences.

During the meeting, PTI’s Barrister Gohar raised concerns over restrictions on Imran Khan’s family members meeting the incarcerated PTI leader. The opposition members “appreciated” the speaker’s efforts to facilitate dialogue between the two sides, the statement added.

The matter of talks between the PTI-led opposition and the government has been in the spotlight since last year. After more than a year of heightened political tensions, dialogue resumed in late December but stalled over key issues, including the formation of judicial commissions to probe the May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, protests, and the release of PTI prisoners.

The Shehbaz government extended another offer in February, which the PTI rejected, citing ongoing raids and arrests of party workers. A similar offer was made in early August during an NA debate on Kashmir, which PTI members welcomed but questioned the government’s authority to initiate dialogue. Most recently, Speaker Sadiq reiterated his offer on November 13, coinciding with PTI members’ protests during the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Despite repeated setbacks, Speaker Sadiq’s renewed outreach underscores a continued attempt to bridge differences and restore parliamentary dialogue amid a politically charged environment.